Malaysia Airports launches cashless airport initiative at Kuching International Airport

Malaysia Airports (MAHB) launched (02-Apr-2018) its new cashless airport initiative at Kuching International Airport (KIA). Details include:

  • KIA to take lead role as the first cashless airport in cooperation with the 'Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy' 2018-2022;
  • KIA to adopt Digi Telecommunications' 'vcash' e-wallet app as payment method;
  • 70% of retailers at KIA already offer cashless payment;
  • Malaysia Airports anticipates KIA to be a 100% cashless airport once Sarawak Pay is made available at the airport;
  • Cashless initiative builds on existing partnership with Alipay across MAHB managed airports;
  • Use of big data analytics and internet of things devices to allow better forecasting of foot traffic flows, reduce choke points and congestion. [more - original PR]

