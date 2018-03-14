15-Mar-2018 8:45 AM
Malaysia Airports: KLIA main terminal expansion slated in five years, not new third terminal
Malaysia Airports clarified (14-Mar-2017) media reports suggesting its MD Badlisham Ghazali stated Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will develop a third terminal within five years. Details include:
- The statement made by Mr Ghazali during the ground breaking ceremony of Senior Aerospace facility at Subang Aerotech Park was misquoted;
- Mr Ghazali was referring to the KLIA main terminal expansion, modification and systems upgrade that is being planned and slated to commece within five years time;
- There are no immediate plans to construct a third terminal for KLIA;
- KLIA currently has a combined capacity of 75 million passengers p/a and in 2017 it handled 58.6 million passengers, meaning the airport as a whole still has sufficient capacity to cater for immediate future traffic growth;
- The existing main terminal will be expanded to increase capacity by 15 to 20 million additional passengers p/a;
- Mr Ghazali also indicated a third terminal is still "decades away". [more - original PR]