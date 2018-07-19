Malaysia Airports inks four new MoUs for MRO expansion to IoT and digitisation

Malaysia Airports signed (18-Jul-2018) the following MoUs at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) as part of its wider aim to position Malaysia as a global air transport hub:

Daher: Collaboration on Subang Airport Regeneration initiative;

ExecuJet (subsidiary of Luxaviation Group): Collaboration on Subang Airport Regeneration initiative;

IER Group (subsidiary of Bolloré Group): Co-designing a Proof of Concept on digital automation process targeted for one of the international airports in Malaysia with unique profiling of passengers and destinations;

XPeranti/Sigfox: Development of Internet of Things (IoT) services and digitisation initiatives.

Luxaviation Group EVP MRO services Graeme Duckworth commented: "We selected Subang Airport as our South East Asia hub for all MRO activities due to its centralised location, high traffic and ease of doing business. The existing facility attracts clients from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Australia and China and by expanding our presence, we will be able to offer an even greater service to a larger number of clients". [more - original PR]