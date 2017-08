Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad reports 'good growth in 1H2017

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad reported (31-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: MYR1100 million (USD253.8 million), +10.3% year-on-year; EBITDA: MYR464.9 million (USD107.3 million), +11.3%; Net profit: MYR66.5 million (USD15.3 million), +674%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: MYR2194 million (USD499.6 million), +8.8%; Airport operations: MYR1593 million (USD362.8 million), +10.5%; Aeronautical: MYR815.2 million (USD185.7 million), +7.6%; PSC and PSSC: MYR558.0 million (USD127.1 million), +17.9%; Landing and parking: MYR188.6 million (USD42.9 million), +4.1%; Non-aeronautical: MYR777.7 million (USD177.1 million), +13.8%; Retail: MYR412.9 million (USD94.1 million), +15.9%; Rental and royalties: MYR312.0 million (USD71.1 million), +12.2%; Car park: MYR27.7 million (USD6.3 million), +4.9%; EBITDA: MYR962.3 million (USD219.2 million), +10.6%; Airport operations: MYR686.1 million (USD156.3 million), +13.0%; Net profit: MYR129.5 million (USD29.5 million), +416%;1592863 Total revenue per passenger: MYR35.55 (USD8.1), -1.7%; Aeronautical revenue per passenger: MYR17.25 (USD3.9), -4.1%; Non-aeronautical revenue per passenger: MYR16.46 (USD3.7), +1.5%; Aeronautical revenue per aircraft movement: MYR1952 (USD444.5), +1.8%; Total assets: MYR21,249 million (USD4840 million); Cash and bank balances: MYR1518 million (USD345.8 million); Total liabilities: MYR12,499 million (USD2847 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at MYR1 = USD0.230708 for 2Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at MYR1 = USD0.227757 for 1H2017