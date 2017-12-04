Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad outlines three year 'Runway to Success 2020' strategy

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) outlined its 'Runway to Success 2020' three year passenger services strategy (DFNI Online, 01-Dec-2017). Details include:
- To innovate service offerings to meet the expectations of different types of passengers;
- Promoting a culture of continuous service improvement;
- Position Kuala Lumpur International Airport as a lifestyle airport offering "memorable shopping and dining experiences";
- Enhanced cooperation between government agencies, retailers, concessionaires, commercial entities and other service providers.
MAHB commercial services senior GM Mohammad Nazli Bin Abdul Aziz Aziz commented: "While efficiency, safety and facilities are essential pillars of a world-class airport, service excellence will continue to be a hallmark of the Malaysia Airports experience".