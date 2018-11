Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad net profit up 108% in 3Q2018

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad reported (21-Nov-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

Revenue: MYR1230 million (USD300.5 million), +1.5% year-on-year; Malaysia operations: MYR920.3 million (USD224.8 million), +2.7%; Turkey operations: MYR309.2 million (USD75.5 million), -2.0%;

EBITDA: MYR589.8 million (USD144.1 million), +14.0%; Malaysia operations: MYR324.5 million (USD79.3 million), +22.0%; Turkey operations: MYR265.3 million (USD64.8 million), +5.6%;

Net profit (loss): MYR168.5 million (USD41.2 million), +108%; Malaysia operations: MYR196.6 million (USD48.0 million), +67.1%; Turkey operation: (MYR28.1 million) (USD6.9 million), -23.5%;

Passengers: 34.6 million, +3.4%; Malaysia operations: 24.8 million, +1.8%; Turkey operations: 9.7 million, +7.5%;

Aircraft movements: 278,833, +1.7%; Malaysia operations: 216,677, +0.6%; Turkey operations: 62,156, +5.9%;

Total assets: MYR22,096 million (USD5398 million); Cash and cash equivalents: MYR2347 million (USD573.4 million);

Total liabilities: MYR12,934 million (USD3160 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = MYR4.0931