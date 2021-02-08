Become a CAPA Member
Malaysia Airports and Malaysia Airlines rolling out PRS at Kuala Lumpur Airport

Malaysia Airports and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) collaborated (06-Feb-2021) to roll out a passenger reconciliation system (PRS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The automated security screening system is able to scan and match information on passenger travel documents to MAS' passenger database in real time. It is the first carrier to utilise the PRS, which is being implemented at select airport touch points from Feb-2021. [more - original PR]

