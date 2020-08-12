Malaysia Airports: Aircraft movements double to 22,600 in Jul-2020

Malaysia Airports reported (11-Aug-2020) traffic increased "more than threefold" with 1.3 million passengers in Jul-2020, adding aircraft movements doubled to 22,600. The company attributed the rise to domestic travel since the government reopened the tourism sector. It added the increase is also a "reflection of improved sentiment and confidence in the public to resume air travel locally" and an "indication of the confidence of both local and international airlines to increase flight services". [more - original PR]