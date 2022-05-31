Become a CAPA Member
31-May-2022 10:53 AM

Malaysia Airlines to operate first SAF flight to Singapore on 05-Jun-2022

Malaysia Airlines announced (30-May-2022) plans to operate its first passenger flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on 05-Jun-2022, coinciding with World Environment Day. The flights will be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft using a blend of approximately 38% SAF and conventional jet fuel. The SAF is made from 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel. [more - original PR]

