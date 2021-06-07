Malaysia Airlines to operate 85% reduced network until 14-Jun-2021

Malaysia Airlines announced (04-Jun-2021) plans to operate limited services, with an 85% reduction across its network during a Movement Control Order until 14-Jun-2021. The carrier will continue to facilitate essential domestic and international travel as well as cargo movements during the period. Additionally, it will extend rebooking travel flexibility, offering longer ticket validity until 31-Dec-2022 with a one time fare difference and service fee waiver. [more - original PR]