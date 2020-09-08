Become a CAPA Member
8-Sep-2020 10:50 AM

Malaysia Airlines to increase frequency on select domestic routes from Oct-2020

Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail reported (07-Sep-2020) the carrier plans to increase frequency from Kuala Lumpur on the following routes from Oct-2020:

