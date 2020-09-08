8-Sep-2020 10:50 AM
Malaysia Airlines to increase frequency on select domestic routes from Oct-2020
Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail reported (07-Sep-2020) the carrier plans to increase frequency from Kuala Lumpur on the following routes from Oct-2020:
- Kota Kinabalu: 35 to 70 times weekly;
- Langkawi: 14 to 35 times weekly;
- Labuan: 14 to 21 times weekly;
- Johor Bahru: 14 to 48 times weekly;
- Kuching: 35 to 56 times weekly;
- Penang: 21 to 35 times weekly;
- Miri: 21 to 28 times weekly. [more - original PR]