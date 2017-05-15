Malaysia Airlines sees 'insane money' chasing after aircraft leasing deals currently

Malaysia Airlines group MD & CEO Peter Bellew, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit, stated (12-May-2017) there is "insane money" chasing after aircraft leasing deals currently. "There is a wall of cash chasing aircraft assets which are nice simple capital to invest in". He noted that removing restrictions in the airline business could open this wall of money being invested in airlines, but warned of working with third parties. "The guy advising you could also be selling you down the river at the same time", he said.