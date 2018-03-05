Malaysia Airlines reports yield and RASK improvement in 4Q2017, 2018 outlook cautious

Malaysia Airlines reported (02-Mar-2018) "encouraging" year-on-year improvement in yield and "healthy" RASK growth of 2% in 4Q2017 due to improved yield management and pricing segmentation, despite domestic and international overcapacity. Passenger yield reached MYR0.236 (USD0.060). Group CEO Izham Ismail reported "steady progress" on the airline's recovery plan and commented: "A concerted focus on yield in the second half of the year has seen an overall improvement in yield and RASK bucking the general downward trend of other regional players". The airline underperformed against its budget compared to 2016, due to a weaker first half impacted by a "weak" pricing strategy and increased exchange rates and fuel costs. The carrier recovered in 2H2017 with "closer oversight on yield management" and ended 2017 "in a stronger position". Mr Izham said: "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on and drive yield to cushion the group from rising fuel costs and forex volatility". The airline aims to continue delivering yield improvement through growth in premium passenger segments, including large and small corporations. The carrier's outlook for FY2018 remains cautious and it noted strong traffic growth in Southeast Asia, but overcapacity remains a challenge, pressuring yields. The airline expects moderate stress on yields in 2018 due to supply and capacity pressure. The carrier will remain "prudent and agile in controlling capacity" and has scaled back on domestic frequencies, allocating aircraft "where the best potential returns are seen". The airline will stress revenue, refocus on "better and smarter products", continue to drive operational efficiency, promote digital investment and innovations and produce more products and services for business and value focused leisure customers. [more - original PR]