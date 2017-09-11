Malaysia Airlines reports 'steady progress' in 2Q2017, on track for profit in 2H2018

Malaysia Airlines reported (08-Sep-2017) "steady progress" despite "tough" conditions in 2Q2017, with greater competition and adverse foreign exchange movement. Group CEO Peter Bellew noted: "The lean travel period during Ramadhan presented challenges, but these were offset by the Hari Raya peak period" and added: "We continue to see a challenging environment in the domestic sector due to overcapacity and relentless competition". The "ongoing price war in Malaysia" is expected to suppress average fares for the remainder of 2017. Mr Bellew reported "healthy" year-on-year growth in forward bookings for both business and economy class, "despite the tight discipline we have put on pricing to avoid irrational competition". Yields remain under pressure on all routes due to low fares from LCCs and many full service carriers. The airline stated: "The market is diverging with consistent growth and improvement on international services, but a loss of market share domestically where fares are increasingly low". The carrier will continue to focus on China and Mr Bellew reported "encouraging figures" for new Fuzhou, Nanjing and Wuhan services. Chengdu and Chongqing services will commence by 4Q2017. Cost management initiatives saved an estimated MYR14 million (USD3.3 million) in 2Q2017 and MYR16 million (USD3.8 million) in 1H2017 and cost reduction will remain a focus in 2017. The airline stated it is on track to be profitable in 2H2018. [more - original PR]