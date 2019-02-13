Malaysia Airlines officially launches Amal pilgrimage operation

Malaysia Airlines launched (12-Feb-2019) the official name and logo of Amal, an operation dedicated to serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from Southeast Asia, primarily Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Malaysia Aviation Group CEO Izham Ismail said: "We see big potential for the Hajj and Umrah market... The aim is to establish an air transport system and infrastructure dedicated for Hajj and Umrah for Muslims not just from these three countries but also other ASEAN countries". Amal commenced operations in Oct-2018 and operates up to three times daily to Madinah and Jeddah with A380 aircraft. Amal CEO Hazman Hilmi Sallahudin said noted Saudi Arabia aims to quadruple pilgrim numbers to 30 million by 2030 and stated: "The establishment of Amal is also hoped to alleviate the overall quality of services in the pilgrimage market which is often associated to non-premium services". [more - original PR]