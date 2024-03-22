Malaysia Airlines Group reports second year of profit in FY2023 due to 'robust' passenger traffic

Malaysia Airlines Group (MAG) reported (21-Mar-2024) positive operating profit for the second consecutive year in FY2023 due to "robust" passenger traffic from the premium segment. MAG said this "intensified international network flow, active capacity management, deep partnership collaboration and stronger yield for passenger segment". The group said the results were achieved despite higher operational and labour costs, the weaker Malaysian ringgit, challenges in supply chains, fuel prices and elevated interest rates. All business segments across the group registered year-on year improvement during FY2023. Malaysia Airlines' total revenue improved by 45%, underpinned by higher capacity, "strong" demand and a focus on the international passenger sector. Capacity reached 90% of 2019 levels. [more - original PR]