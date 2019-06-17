17-Jun-2019 11:01 AM
Malaysia Airlines Group CEO: 2019 will remain 'extremely challenging' despite 1Q2019 improvements
Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail stated (14-Jun-2019) the carrier expects 2019 to remain "extremely challenging", despite an improvement in its operational performance during 1Q2019. Mr Ismail added the competitive environment will continue to tighten, due to overcapacity in the region and a "price sensitive" leisure market which directly impacts yield. [more - original PR]