Malaysia Airlines: Domestic services suspended to May-2020, intl services until Jun-2020

Malaysia Airlines suspended (20-Apr-2020) domestic services until May-2020 and international services until Jun-2020 due to the extension of restrictions imposed by governments worldwide in response to COVID-19. The carrier will maintain critical air connectivity between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak. Malaysia Airlines will also continue to operate rescue and repatriation services. Firefly will continue to operate limited domestic services and MASwings interstate services in Sabah and Sarawak. [more - original PR]