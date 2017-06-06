Malaysia Airlines CEO: You have less than 15 minutes to apologise after an incident

Malaysia Airlines Peter Bellew, speaking on a CEO panel at the IATA AGM, said (05-Jun-2017) that "you have 15 minutes or less to say sorry" when there is an incident. Mr Bellew said with the airline's 01-Jun-2017 incident involving a passenger that had a mental breakdown on Melbourne-Kuala Lumpur service passengers were live streaming on Facebook as the aircraft was still at low altitude. Malaysia Airlines prepared a statement within 15 minutes which was distributed by the time the service returned to Melbourne. "That's the kind of pressure you are under. It's horrendous", Mr Bellew said.