Malaysia Airlines appoints new group CEO

Malaysia Airlines appointed (20-Oct-2017) COO Izham Ismail as executive director and group CEO designate, effective immediately. Mr Izham will assume the role of group CEO on 01-Dec-2017 upon the departure of Peter Bellew, who is currently on administrative leave. A board executive committee will be in place for up to six months to ensure a smooth transition. The committee will be led by chairman Nor Yusof and include board members Krishnan Tan Boon Seng, Zamzamzairani Isa and Sheranjiv Sammanthan. Mr Izham's appointment is in line with the airline's succession plan, which forms part of the 12 point Malaysia Airlines recovery plan. Khazanah Nasional stated it "supports and approves the appointment" and the recovery programme remains on track. [more - original PR - Malaysia Airlines] [more - original PR - Khazanah Nasional]