25-Jul-2019 7:41 AM

Malaysia Airlines and TUI launch MHholidays

Malaysia Airlines and TUI launched (24-Jul-2019) MHholidays, a travel marketplace that enables passengers to bundle flight and hotel bookings. MHholidays includes over 5000 hotels and more than 50 destinations worldwide. Customers using MHholidays will also earn Enrich miles for flight bookings. TUI Group executive board member responsible for IT and future markets Frank Rosenberger stated MHholidays will grant Malaysian passengers a "vast array of new holiday opportunities" and enable the airline to "reach new customer segments and generate additional revenue". [more - original PR]

