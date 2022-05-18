Malaysia Airlines and Qatar Airways expand codeshare partnership
Malaysia Airlines and Qatar Airways expanded (17-May-2022) their codeshare partnership, with plans to add 34 destinations to the existing 62 from 25-May-2022. Customers flying on Malaysia Airlines' new Kuala Lumpur-Doha service will have access to 62 codeshare destinations within Qatar Airways' network to the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America. Qatar Airways customers travelling from Doha to Kuala Lumpur can transfer to 34 Malaysia Airlines' destinations, including their entire domestic network and key markets in Asia, subject to governmental approval. The enhanced cooperation will also include reciprocal loyalty benefits, allowing Qatar Airways' Privilege Club members to earn and redeem Avios points when flying on Malaysia Airlines, with similar benefits for Malaysia Airlines Enrich members when travelling on Qatar Airways' services. [more - original PR]