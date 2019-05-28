Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines sign MoU to provide 'comprehensive network' between countries

Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines signed (27-May-2019) a MoU to pursue a joint business agreement, opening the countries to incoming traffic from their respective markets and including collaboration for cargo operations and tourism development. Malaysia Airlines CEO Izham Ismail stated the partnership will provide "better efficiencies and a more comprehensive network", adding it will play "a key role in further strengthening trade ties". The carriers began a codeshare agreement in 2012. [more - original PR - English/Japanese]