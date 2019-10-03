Malaysia Airlines and British Airways announce codeshare agreement
Malaysia Airlines announced (02-Oct-2019) plans to codeshare with British Airways, enabling Malaysia Airlines customers to book on British Airways flights from London Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle, commencing 02-Oct-2019 for travel from 09-Oct-2019. Subject to regulatory approval, Malaysia Airlines will also codeshare with British Airways to European points, including Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Vienna, Brussels, Geneva, Hamburg, Lyon, Toulouse, Paris and Zurich. Other connections on the carrier's network will be enabled progressively in 2019/20. Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail said the codeshare is part of a broader strategy: "To develop commercial cooperation with oneworld alliance members, besides enhancing air connectivity with key priority markets overseas for increased tourist arrivals into Malaysia". [more - original PR]