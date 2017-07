International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS announced (19-Jul-2017) Saratov Airlines plans to acquire six MC-21 aircraft under a 12 year operational leasing contract with Ilyushin Finance Company. Deliveries are expected in 2022 to 2025. The aircraft will be configured with 211 economy class seats and equipped with PD-14 or PW1400G engines. [more - original PR - Russian]