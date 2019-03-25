Majority of signatories implement SAATM, more countries to join by 2020: AFCAC secretary general

African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) secretary general Tefera Mekonnen said the majority of the 28 countries to have joined the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) programme have implemented the provisions of the agreement (ATW Online, 22-Mar-2019). He commented: "Most of them, maybe 22 of them, have implemented the concrete measures". AFCAC plans to work towards greater awareness and implementation of SAATM from 2Q2019, with the aim to reach 40 signatory countries by 2020.