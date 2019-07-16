Major Europe-India carriers doing little to fill Jet Airways gap
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Europe-India airlines not yet filling the Jet Airways gap', stated (15-Jul-2019) aside from Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic, leading airlines from Europe to India are doing little to fill the gap left by the bankruptcy of the former market leader Jet Airways, with total Europe-India capacity expected to decrease 20% year-on-year in winter 2019/2020. Lufthansa, the leading European airline to India, has maintained relatively stable capacity since 2017, as has British Airways, the number two European airline on the market. Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways plan to increase seat capacity on services to India in winter 2019. Air India, Lufthansa and British Airways will account for a combined 52% of Europe-India seats in the winter season. Demand for nonstop Europe-India services is expected to increase in the coming years, creating potential for significant, rapid growth for airlines willing to take on the challenges associated with operating long haul services to India. [more - CAPA Analysis]