Major Blue Air signs deal to become first worldwide customer for Mahindra Aerospace Airvan 10

Mahindra Aerospace Private Limited [MAPL] announced (30-Aug-2018) Major Blue Air signed an agreement for the Airvan 10 multipurpose turboprop aircraft. The Botswana based carrier becomes the first worldwide customer for the 10 seat aircraft. The aircraft will be used for tourist transport and scenic flights. Major Blue Air already operates the Airvan 8 and selected the Airvan 10 to expand and upgrade its fleet. [more - original PR]