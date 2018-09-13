13-Sep-2018 11:32 AM
MAHB traffic nearly flat in Aug-2018
Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) reported (12-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers: 8.5 million, +0.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.0 million, +0.8%;
- International: 4.4 million, +1.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 72,990, -0.4%;
- Domestic: 43,234, -1.9%;
- International: 29,756, +2.0%
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Aug-2018 marked MAHB's highest August passenger traffic since 2007. [more - original PR]