13-Sep-2018 11:32 AM

MAHB traffic nearly flat in Aug-2018

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) reported (12-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:

  • Passengers: 8.5 million, +0.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.0 million, +0.8%;
    • International: 4.4 million, +1.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 72,990, -0.4%;
    • Domestic: 43,234, -1.9%;
    • International: 29,756, +2.0%

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Aug-2018 marked MAHB's highest August passenger traffic since 2007. [more - original PR]

