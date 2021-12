Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) awarded (27-Dec-2021) a contract to Pestech Technology Sdn Bhd to replace and improve the automated people mover (APM) system at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Works will commence in Mar-2022 and be completed within three years. MAHB will operate bus services to replace APM services at the airport during the three year period. [more - original PR]