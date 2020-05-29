magniX and AeroTEC make first flight of an all-electric Cessna Grand Caravan 208B

magniX and AeroTEC announced (28-May-2020) the successful flight of an all-electric Cessna Grand Caravan 208B. The successful flight of the eCaravan, using a 750hp magni500 propulsion system, took place at the AeroTEC Flight Test Center at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. The prototype is the world's largest all-electric commercial aircraft. MagniX said the flight is a significant milestone in disrupting the transportation industry and accelerating the electric aviation revolution. [more - original PR]