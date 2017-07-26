Magnetic MRO and Crestline Investors establish aviation asset investment JV

Magnetic MRO and Crestline Investors established (25-Jul-2017) a JV - Magnetic Parts Trading Limited - for aviation asset investments. The new company will focus on acquiring aircraft and engines for immediate part-out, or short term lease and subsequent part-out. Crestline Investors will furnish Magnetic Parts Trading Limited with the majority of its capital needs, while Magnetic MRO will focus on project managing the investment, part-out and value realisation process. Magnetic Parts Trading will aim to invest in the most popular narrowbody aircraft families, such as the A320 and Boeing 737 families and their corresponding engines. The capital structure will allow for immediate investments into a significant number of new generation aircraft and engines, as well as the flexibility to purchase fleets of aircraft, or assets with remaining leases attached. Magnetic Parts Trading Limited will aim for the first investment projects to be executed in 3Q2017. [more - original PR]