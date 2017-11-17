Magellan Aerospace starts work on new aerospace manufacturing plant in India

Magellan Aerospace formally commenced (15-Nov-2017) work on its new 140,000sqft manufacturing and assembly facility in India, located at the Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, near the Bangalore International Airport. Magellan will invest more than USD28 million in the plant. Construction of the plant will be in two phases, with the first phase planned to become operational near the end of 2018. The plant will employ approximately 120 high technology and support positions, and it will be equipped with a comprehensive range of high speed 4- and 5-axis machining centres. This facility supports Magellan's major North American and European commercial airliner OEM customers' drive to grow the 'Make in India' content on their aircraft. [more - original PR]