MAG seeks 'ambitious strategy' from govt for the whole of the UK

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) welcomed (23-Jun-2019) the UK Government's Aviation Strategy Green Paper, stating: "This clear framework will allow airports to continue generating economic and social benefits for the UK". MAG added the government must commit to supporting the future growth of Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport and East Midlands Airport. It added: "Our airports urgently need better transport links to realise their full potential. What we need now from Government is an ambitious strategy for the whole of the UK - that commits Government to delivering these transport links as part of a joined up plan to grow international connectivity from every part of the country". [more - original PR]