Loading
13-Jul-2017 4:49 PM

MAG revenue up 8% to GBP840m in FY2017

MAG reported (12-Jul-2017) its fifth consecutive year of strong growth in FY2017 ended 31-Mar-2017, with a 8.0% year-on-year increase in EBITDA to GBP343.2 million. Details as follows:

  • Revenue: GBP839.6 million, +7.8% year-on-year;
    • Aviation: GBP407.0 million, +5.1%;
    • Retail: GBP164.4 million, +14.3%;
    • Car parking: GBP152.1 million, +10.5%;
  • EBITDA: GBP343.2 million, +8.0%;
  • Net profit: GBP124.9 million, -1.1%;
  • Passenger numbers: 55.9 million, +7.7%;
    • Manchester: 26.2 million, +11.4%;
    • London Stansted: 24.3 million, +5.0%;
    • East Midlands: 4.7 million, +4.9%;
    • Bournemouth:  681,000, -7.1%;
  • Total assets: GBP3324 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP16.7 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP1782 million. [more - original PR]