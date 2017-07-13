13-Jul-2017 4:49 PM
MAG revenue up 8% to GBP840m in FY2017
MAG reported (12-Jul-2017) its fifth consecutive year of strong growth in FY2017 ended 31-Mar-2017, with a 8.0% year-on-year increase in EBITDA to GBP343.2 million. Details as follows:
- Revenue: GBP839.6 million, +7.8% year-on-year;
- Aviation: GBP407.0 million, +5.1%;
- Retail: GBP164.4 million, +14.3%;
- Car parking: GBP152.1 million, +10.5%;
- EBITDA: GBP343.2 million, +8.0%;
- Manchester: GBP157.7 million, +7.6%;
- London Stansted: GBP144.3 million, +8.5%;
- East Midlands: GBP22.9 million, +9.0%;
- Bournemouth: GBP0.6 million, -64.7%;
- Net profit: GBP124.9 million, -1.1%;
- Passenger numbers: 55.9 million, +7.7%;
- Manchester: 26.2 million, +11.4%;
- London Stansted: 24.3 million, +5.0%;
- East Midlands: 4.7 million, +4.9%;
- Bournemouth: 681,000, -7.1%;
- Total assets: GBP3324 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP16.7 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP1782 million.