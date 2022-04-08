MAG experiencing 'slow and fragmented' market recovery

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) chief development officer Ken O'Toole, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) the group has experienced a "slow and fragmented" market recovery due to travel bans and quarantine. Mr O'Toole said despite staffing issues currently impacting Manchester Airport, the group is "working tirelessly to get back to full strength" adding MAG sees the situation improving "as every day goes by".