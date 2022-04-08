Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Apr-2022 10:31 AM

MAG experiencing 'slow and fragmented' market recovery

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) chief development officer Ken O'Toole, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) the group has experienced a "slow and fragmented" market recovery due to travel bans and quarantine. Mr O'Toole said despite staffing issues currently impacting Manchester Airport, the group is "working tirelessly to get back to full strength" adding MAG sees the situation improving "as every day goes by". 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More