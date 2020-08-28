MAG CEO: Travel restriction a 'blanket approach not only unnecessary and illogical'

Manchester Airports Group CEO Charlie Cornish stated (27-Aug-2020) "At London Stansted, more than 280,000 passengers passed through its terminal in just one weekend", and "This year, the figure will be less than a third of that". Mr Cornish said the UK Government's "failure to recognise the need for direct financial support was disappointing" however "not surprising" when the government places aviation "at a competitive disadvantage by levying some of the highest passenger taxes in the world". Mr Cornish added: "For those planning a trip, there was a glimmer of hope that the Balearic and Canary Islands could remain restriction-free", however the prospect "was whipped away quicker than a poolside towel left unattended for too long", and noted "Catalonia is closer to Chelmsford than it is to Gran Canaria, making this blanket approach not only unnecessary and illogical, but hugely damaging to an already-ailing sector". [more - original PR]