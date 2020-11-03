MAG CEO expects latest UK restrictions will be 'devastating' to sector and calls for urgent support

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) CEO Charlie Cornish stated (02-Nov-2020) the decision by UK's Government to ban travel from abroad will be devastating to a sector already struggling as a result of "confusing quarantine rules" and "painfully slow progress" on testing. Mr Cornish said the Government neglected UK aviation and the role it plays in the economy from day one of the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Cornish said measures were taken to mitigate the impact of the crisis, including cost reductions, the seeking of financial support from shareholders and introduction of safety measure to boost passenger confidence, however new restrictions imposed by the Government will require UK airports and airlines to decide quickly what they must do to secure their future until the situation improves. Mr Cornish said: "A ban on travel and the mass cancellation of almost entire flying programmes will question the sustainability of parts of our sector". Mr Cornish called for an urgent support package that includes relief from business rates and policing costs, support for employees, and creative measures, such as a review of passenger taxes. [more - original PR]