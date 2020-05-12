MAG CEO: 'Any quarantine is going to affect the whole aviation sector significantly'

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) CEO Charlie Cornish, responding to UK quarantine measures outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stated (11-May-2020) "Any quarantine is going to affect the whole aviation sector significantly" and to protect the industry, "we need to know how the quarantine will work, how long it will last and how businesses will be supported during this further period of near-zero demand". Mr Cornish stated the group has been "working on practical solutions to allow people to travel safely by air" and it is "essential that the Government sticks to the commitment it's given us to produce a plan by the end of May for restarting the aviation industry". [more - original PR]