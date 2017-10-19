Loading
19-Oct-2017 9:37 AM

MAG calls for aviation strategy for the whole of the UK and improved airport surface access

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) called (18-Oct-2017) on the UK Government's proposed aviation strategy to set out an "ambitious plan" to improve global connectivity from UK airports. Other proposals include:

  • Improved surface access to Manchester Airport and London Stansted Airport;
  • Accelerate delivery of improvements to the Stansted Express rail link;
    • Stansted will attract more long haul routes with faster rail access to London;
  • Manchester: Direct HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail connectivity for ;
  • East Midlands Airport: Increased investment in road and rail infrastructure around the airport to promote "the UK's most important hub for dedicated air-freight operations";
  • Make best possible use of existing capacity at Manchester and Stansted over the next 10 to 15 years.

MAG corporate affairs director Tim Hawkins added: "The Government can now provide a strong boost to the UK economy by making the best possible use of existing capacity at airports like Manchester and Stansted over the next 10 to 15 years". [more - original PR]

