20-Jul-2017 1:21 PM
Manchester Airports Group airports pax up 8% to 5.8m in Jun-2017
Manchester Airports Group reported (19-Jul-2017) passenger numbers at Manchester, London Stansted, East Midlands and Bournemouth airports, showed growth of 7.5% year-on-year in Jun-2017. The four airports combined handled 5.8 million passengers. Details are as follows:
- Total passengers: 5.8 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
- Manchester: 2.8 million, +8.9%;
- London Stansted: 2.4 million, +7.9%;
- East Midlands: 558,977, +1.3%;
- Bournemouth: 75,974, -5.9%;
- Cargo:
- Manchester: 10,952 tonnes, +7.1%;
- London Stansted: 22,117 tonnes, +10.3%;
- East Midlands: 30,730 tonnes, +4.1%. [more - original PR]