Maldives' President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, via his official Twitter account, announced (18-Feb-2022) the opening of Madivaru Airport (Avas Maldives/PSM News, 18-Feb-2022). As previously reported by CAPA, the airport is equipped with a 1200m runway and was developed by Beijing Urban Construction Group. Maldivian is expected to commence Male-Madivaru service on 20-Feb-2022.