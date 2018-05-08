MADC receives site clearance approval for New Pune Airport development project

India's Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu granted (08-May-2018) site clearance approval to Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for the New Pune International Airport development project, on the condition that Pune Lohegaon Airport continue to operate (TNN/Money Control, 08-May-2018). MADC is now permitted to commence preparation of a techno economic feasibility report and detailed project report for New Pune. The airport development project will require an estimated investment of INR140 billion (USD2.1 billion). [more - original PR]