Loading
9-May-2018 9:56 AM

MADC receives site clearance approval for New Pune Airport development project

India's Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu granted (08-May-2018) site clearance approval to Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for the New Pune International Airport development project, on the condition that Pune Lohegaon Airport continue to operate (TNN/Money Control, 08-May-2018). MADC is now permitted to commence preparation of a techno economic feasibility report and detailed project report for New Pune. The airport development project will require an estimated investment of INR140 billion (USD2.1 billion). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More