MacroAsia reports core net income of USD10.7m, revenue up 16% in 1H2018

MacroAsia Corporation (MAC) reported (14-Aug-2018) core net income of PHP572 million (USD10.7 million) in 1H2018, an increase of 6% year-on-year. Earnings were driven by a 36% increase in 2Q2018 earnings to PHP318 million (USD6 million). Reported net income decreased 18% to PHP551 million (USD10.3 million) due to one off non-operational accounting provisions pitted against one off reversal of provisions for 2017 insurance items as booked by Lufthansa Technik Philippines. Revenue increased 16% to PHP864 million (USD16.2 million) with growth of 40% in ground handling and 5% in catering. Direct costs increased 26% to PHP1256 million (USD23.5 million) due to increased staff numbers and varying costs of raw materials, utilities and supplies. [more - original PR]