Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Aug-2018 11:59 AM

MacroAsia reports core net income of USD10.7m, revenue up 16% in 1H2018

MacroAsia Corporation (MAC) reported (14-Aug-2018) core net income of PHP572 million (USD10.7 million) in 1H2018, an increase of 6% year-on-year. Earnings were driven by a 36% increase in 2Q2018 earnings to PHP318 million (USD6 million). Reported net income decreased 18% to PHP551 million (USD10.3 million) due to one off non-operational accounting provisions pitted against one off reversal of provisions for 2017 insurance items as booked by Lufthansa Technik Philippines. Revenue increased 16% to PHP864 million (USD16.2 million) with growth of 40% in ground handling and 5% in catering. Direct costs increased 26% to PHP1256 million (USD23.5 million) due to increased staff numbers and varying costs of raw materials, utilities and supplies. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More