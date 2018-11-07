Macau Airport remains positive on the effect of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge on pax traffic

Macau International Airport Company Ltd (CAM) marketing director Eric Fong said passengers increased 18% year-on-year, and aircraft movements increased 13% (Macao Daily News, 06-Nov-2018). The airport has not yet experienced any passenger attrition due to the opening of Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau bridge, but need three to six months to assess the impact. Mr Fong remains positive on the effect of the bridge, highlighting Macau Airport's transit network advantage and increase in visitor arrivals from mainland China, which have increased 30% in recent years.