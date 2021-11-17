Lynx Air to launch as new ULCC in Canada with Boeing 737s

Lynx Air announced (16-Nov-2021) plans to launch as a new ultra low cost carrier (ULCC) in Canada to be headquartered in Calgary. The carrier was formerly known as Enerjet and has placed firm orders and leases for 46 Boeing 737 aircraft over the next seven years to meet expected demand. The first three aircraft will be ready at the start of 2022. Lynx appointed Merren McArthur as CEO. Ms McArthur is the former CEO of Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and Tigerair Australia. She stated: "We have created a very affordable pricing structure focused on simplicity, transparency and choice". Lynx plans to announce routes and schedules in the coming weeks (Calgary Herald, 16-Nov-2021). [more - original PR - French]