Luxembourg Airport awards contract for runway reconstruction

Luxembourg Airport awarded (05-May-2021) a contract to the SOMO Findel Airport Consortium for runway reconstruction. Work entails a full renewal of the runway, including side strips, water drainage, and signs. Runway lights will be updated to an LED system designed to reduce emissions. Construction will begin in May-2021, with all work being undertaken during the airport's night curfew to avoid disruption to regular flight schedules. Renovations will be carried out from the spring to autumn seasons, with completion expected in 2023. [more - original PR]