LuxairGroup CEO: 2018 'once again a challenging year'

LuxairGroup president and CEO Adrien Ney reported (14-May-2019) 2018 was "once again a challenging year for LuxairGroup". Luxair faced increased competition in 2018, especially from LCCs at Luxembourg Findel Airport. Luxair passenger traffic increased 10.3% year-on-year to 2.1 million in 2018. Mr Ney said operating growth and profitability "no longer go hand in hand" due to increases in costs and pressure on profit margins. He noted a "sharp decrease" is forecast for the group in 2019, citing international trade conflicts, Brexit uncertainty, political instability and a slowdown in international trade affecting cargo activities. [more - original PR - English/French]