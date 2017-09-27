Deutsche Lufthansa AG approves EUR1bn investment framework for Eurowings, includes airberlin assets

Deutsche Lufthansa AG supervisory board approved (26-Sep-2017) an investment framework worth EUR1 billion to support "rapid expansion" of Eurowings. The framework will be used to obtain up to 61 aircraft from the airberlin group, including 41 A320s and 20 Bombardier Q400s. Over the past few months, Lufthansa had already taken 20 aircraft from airberlin under wet lease agreements. The Eurowings Group is expected to require up to 3000 additional jobs in the cockpit and cabin operations. Deutsche Lufthansa AG chairman Carsten Spohr said: "For Eurowings, it will be a major challenge to cope with the rapid growth... The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board agree that we are determined to seize this opportunity". [more - original PR - English/German]