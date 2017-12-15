Lufthansa, Vereinigung Cockpit agree on new collective arrangements for pilots

Deutsche Lufthansa AG welcomed (14-Dec-2017) Germany's Vereinigung Cockpit union balloting with 80% approval to adopt a new collective agreement until Jun-2022. Lufthansa stated the agreement "brings long-term tariff peace". Details of the contract include:
- Overall structural staff cost savings of 15%;
- Package to operate a minimum of 325 aircraft with pilots from Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings by the end of 2022;
- Immediate employment of junior pilots at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings. The group said junior pilots should number more than 500 in 2018;
- Staggered pay increased totalling 10.3% and a one off payment of 1.8 monthly salaries for the period from May-2012 to Jun-2022. [more - original PR - English/German] [more - original PR - German - II]