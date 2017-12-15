Loading
15-Dec-2017 7:52 AM

Lufthansa, Vereinigung Cockpit agree on new collective arrangements for pilots

Deutsche Lufthansa AG welcomed (14-Dec-2017) Germany's Vereinigung Cockpit union balloting with 80% approval to adopt a new collective agreement until Jun-2022. Lufthansa stated the agreement "brings long-term tariff peace". Details of the contract include:

